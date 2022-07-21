Williamsport, Pa. —The public is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police if they have information regarding a robbery at Wegmans in Williamsport.
Three suspects allegedly entered the store on March 24 and took a wallet from a person’s purse in the store. Police said they then used the stolen wallet to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club in Muncy.
The suspects left Wegmans in a dark colored Honda CRV that is pictured below.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of police at (570) 327-7560.
Can you help identify these subjects?
