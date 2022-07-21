PoliceInvestigation_NCPApna_2021.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. —The public is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police if they have information regarding a robbery at Wegmans in Williamsport.

Three suspects allegedly entered the store on March 24 and took a wallet from a person’s purse in the store. Police said they then used the stolen wallet to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club in Muncy.

The suspects left Wegmans in a dark colored Honda CRV that is pictured below.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of police at (570) 327-7560.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!