Williamsport, Pa. —The public is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police if they have information regarding a robbery at Wegmans in Williamsport.

Three suspects allegedly entered the store on March 24 and took a wallet from a person’s purse in the store. Police said they then used the stolen wallet to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club in Muncy.

The suspects left Wegmans in a dark colored Honda CRV that is pictured below.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of police at (570) 327-7560.

