Williamsport, Pa. – Agent Brittany Alexander has been chosen as the recipient of the Williamsport Bureau of Police's Police Officer of the Quarter Award for the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2020.

The award is given each quarter to the most deserving Police Officer of the Bureau who has continually gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Throughout the fourth quarter of 2020, Agent Alexander was assigned to the Bureau's Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU). During this time, she was assigned to investigate numerous criminal cases and cleared or assisted in clearing numerous violent crime cases.

Agent Alexander was assigned as the lead investigator in the November 21 shooting incident involving the attempted murder of a pizza delivery driver in the 900 block of Market Street. The investigation led to the arrest of Nigel Staten-Chambers for criminal attempt (criminal homicide), aggravated assault, firearms violations, and related charges.

Agent Alexander was also assigned as the lead investigator in the November 25 armed robbery of the Your Choice Discount Store at 653 Washington Boulevard. The investigation led to the arrest of Jesse Giddings for robbery, aggravated assault, theft, persons not to possess a firearm, and related charges.

In addition to these cases, Agent Alexander assisted numerous other Agents and Officers with the investigation of violent crimes including authoring and executing search warrants, conducting interviews, and making arrests.

Agent Alexander’s exemplary performance and dedication to duty throughout the fourth quarter of 2020 was a great credit to herself, to the citizens of the City of Williamsport, and was in keeping with the highest standards and traditions of the Williamsport Bureau of Police.