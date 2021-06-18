Williamsport, Pa. — One of the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s dogs will be a little safer as he patrols the streets thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Niko’s vest will keep him protected from bullets and stabs and will be embroidered with the sentiment “born to love-trained to serve-loyal always.”

The vest was sponsored by Robin and Andy Chu of Boxford, ME.

According to a release from the Bureau, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit company has provided more than 4,301 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities please call 508-824-6978. Donation can also be given through www.vik9s.org or through the mail at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.