Williamsport, Pa. – Two Williamsport parents were charged with felonies after police claim they were too intoxicated to care for their three young children.

Andreya R. Summerson, 28, and Johnathan B. Pace, 34, and each were charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summerson is jailed in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon on Dec. 14.

Pace is jailed in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Dec. 18.

Williamsport Bureau of Police officers William Badger and Andrew Stevens accused the couple of endangerment in separate criminal complaints filed Dec. 15.

Badger said EMS, fire and police were dispatched to the couple's residence in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue for the report of an unresponsive female in cardiac arrest on Dec. 14.

"When I arrived on scene I observed three young children inside of the residence, all of whom were crying," Badger said.

Stevens said the juveniles, all under the age of 10, were "hystericaly crying and upset."

Summerson was unresponsive but breathing on the kitchen floor, according to Badger.

Pace, the children's father, was conscious but incoherent, police said.

"Pace was unsteady on his feet and at times would brace the wall with his arms to maintain his balance," Badger wrote. "Pace had a blank stare on his face and was having trouble answering basic questions such as his wife's name and DOB."

Summerson eventually regained consciousness and allegedly admitted to smoking synthetic cannabis, also known as K2, Stevens said.

Pace denied this but was given a urine test by the Lycoming County Adult Probation Office, which reportedly tested positive for K2.

"Pace was also found to be in possession of a bag of suspected K2 and rolling papers," Stevens said.

Summerson is set for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31. Pace's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 7.

Docket sheet - Summerson

Docket sheet - Pace