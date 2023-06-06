Backyard fire pit

Williamsport, Pa. — A burn ban is now in effect until next Friday due to "critical fire weather conditions," officials announced today.

Willliamsport Fire Chief Sam Aungst and Old Lycoming Township Chief Matthew Oldt say the ban will remain in effect until Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m., at which time it will be reevaluated. 

The ban means no outdoor burning is permitted, including in containers or on the ground. Recreational burning is also prohibited.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.