Williamsport, Pa. — A burn ban is now in effect until next Friday due to "critical fire weather conditions," officials announced today.

Willliamsport Fire Chief Sam Aungst and Old Lycoming Township Chief Matthew Oldt say the ban will remain in effect until Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m., at which time it will be reevaluated.

The ban means no outdoor burning is permitted, including in containers or on the ground. Recreational burning is also prohibited.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.