Williamsport, Pa. — Two police officers are facing a civil lawsuit surrounding an "unreasonable arrest" that involved a traffic stop and search, as well as a purported assault on two people at a gas station more than a year ago.

The civil action lawsuit, filed in federal court on Feb. 28 by Joshua Cochran on behalf of Kyle Beatty, alleges that Officers Clinton Gardner and Calvin Irvin illegally stopped Kyle Beatty and his girlfriend, Anaise Lopez, on Aug. 31, 2021 at the Turkey Hill on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport, according to the complaint.

Both defendants face seven counts that include unreasonable arrest, unreasonable stop, unreasonable search, first amendment retaliation, false imprisonment, battery, and assault.

“Defendants (Gardner and Irvin) knew they possessed no probable cause to arrest Beatty and yet they still arrested, handcuffed, and strip-searched Plaintiff without securing a valid Pennsylvania arrest warrant,” Cochran said.

After following the vehicle for more than eight blocks and into a gas station parking lot, Gardner “approached the car, and reached through the open window and down into the space between the seat and the steering wheel with his flashlight in order to illuminate the interior of the vehicle so he could see inside it,” according to the indictment.

Lopez was detained for alleged possession of marijuana as she left the store. Beatty was stopped inside the building as he paid for gas and water.

“Defendant Gardner then took Beatty out of the car and placed him on the hood of the vehicle, while announcing that he wanted to ‘talk about the roach and weed in your car’,” Cochran wrote in the indictment.

Both Beatty and Lopez were detained, consenting to a search of the vehicle “since they had done nothing wrong, were trying to placate the aggressive officers,” Cochran wrote.

“Beatty then attempted to step away from the car while officers searched it, but defendant Gardner physically pushed Beatty back on the hood of the car,” according to the Cochran.

After being asked for his identification, Beatty refused, claiming he wasn’t under arrest and did nothing wrong. Believing he was being harassed by the officers, Beatty suggested to Lopez they take back their consent to search the vehicle, Cochran wrote.

Cochran further stated that Beatty was placed under arrest in “retaliation for his First Amendment speech and in absence of probable cause and reasonable suspicion.”

According to the indictment, Lopez continued to protest as Irvin “seized Beatty forcefully and slammed him face first on the hood of the car, conducting a second and invasive search of his person, including reaching into his pockets and groin area and seizing all possession on his person.”

Beatty was placed inside a police cruiser as Gardner remained with Lopez until more officers arrived. Lopez continued to protest the arrest and was “dragged by her arms into a police cruiser and flung bodily into the rear passenger compartment.”

Beatty was released from custody on the evening of Aug. 31, facing no charges over the incident.

“On Sept. 2, defendant Gardner conducted a search of the car owned by Ms. Lopez and found and seized no contraband,” Cochran said.

Included in the indictment is the inventory receipt from the property seized. Nothing is listed.

Lopez was charged with summary disorderly conduct and harassment during a daylong, no jury trial in August of 2022.

"I don't know why they are taking so much out on me for just being angry and upset," Lopez said during an interview. "I don't understand. I've never done anything. I don't have this big long record and this is the final straw. I've never been in trouble before and they are treating me like I'm a criminal."

Footage from the confrontation shows Lopez admitting to smoking marijuana two days prior in Massachusetts, where marijuana is recreationally legal. She also requests a female officer several times prior to being handcuffed and forcibly placed into the back of a cruiser.

“We almost had to drag her to the vehicle,” Gardner testified. “She struck officers with her feet," at which point Gardner told Lopez she would be charged with aggravated assault.

“We had to carry her to the vehicle,” Officer Zach Geary testified. “She was lifted into the vehicle and sat down.”

Lopez was originally charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault prior to the charges being reduced to summary offenses.

Judge Eric Linhardt, in handing down his sentence to Lopez, said, “the court finds that the evidence is not only clear and credible, but really overwhelming of the Defendant’s guilt with regard to both the summary disorderly conduct and the summary harassment.”

"This entire matter escalated solely because of the Defendant's behavior and her friend's behavior, all of which was unnecessary,” Linhardt continued.

“The officers had every right to conduct an investigation; and had the Defendant cooperated in that investigation, I imagine that she would have been free to go on her way in probably less than five minutes, but instead, finds herself handcuffed, arrested, taken down to the police station, and charged with a felony,” he said.

"I just wanted to continue my life without having a record," Lopez said about why she didn’t take the original plea deal. "I wanted to have a family and do more traveling and I don't want this to hold me back. I'm sorry they think I haven't learned my lesson. That's not the case. I want to walk away from this and move on with my life."

Linhart later sentenced Lopez to 28 days incarceration at the Lycoming County Prison.

Gardner is employed by the Williamsport Bureau of Police, and Irvin is employed as a detective with the Lycoming County Office of the District Attorney. Both also work with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

