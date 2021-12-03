Harrisburg -- Phillip Trometter, originally from Williamsport, has been selected as one of City & States Magazine's 40 Under 40. The listing is a who's-who of young advocates, attorneys, nonprofit and business leaders, and lawmakers.

As the vice president of operations at Penn Strategies, Phillip Trometter oversees the firm’s daily operations while also performing economic development consulting work for municipalities and counties across Pennsylvania.

Trometter was an appointee of the executive office of former President Donald Trump to serve in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he worked with the White House, congressional staff and federal agencies to further Opportunity Zone development on the east coast, including the states of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

Prior to his appointment in the Trump administration, Trometter was a senior vice president at Penn Strategies and did consulting work for political campaigns for governor and lieutenant governor, as well as county and municipal elections. He has experience in state and local political campaigns and nearly 10 years in communications and advocacy work.

Trometter was previously a member of the Loyalsock Township Planning Commission and a Pennsylvania State Coordinator for Count on Coal, a nationwide advocacy group dedicated to promoting the use of coal power.

He is a native of Williamsport and studied at Penn State University in Harrisburg and Arkansas State University, receiving a master's degree from the latter.