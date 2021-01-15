Williamsport, Pa. – On January 14, 2021, at approximately 9:36 p.m., Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers were dispatched to 1014 Franklin St. in reference to a stabbing victim.

Officers reported making contact with the male victim, Cordell Faltz, who was suffering from stab wounds to the neck and jaw.

Faltz identified the suspect as Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders of 344 Adams St., and reported that she fled the scene after taking his keys and his vehicle without his permission.

Follow-up investigation revealed that Cowlay-Saunders allegedly entered Faltz’s residence without permission, stabbed him in the neck, took his keys and vehicle without permission, fled the scene, and crashed into a fence near Youngs Woods park in the east end of the City.

Faltz, who was transported to UPMC Susquehanna by ambulance for treatment, reported that he and Cowlay-Saunders had a five-month old child together, and that they were no longer in a relationship.

While at the scene of the vehicle crash, Cowlay-Saunders made a statement about her baby being dead, according to police.

The five-month-old child, Cailania Faltz, was later discovered deceased inside the residence at 344 Adams St. Evidence of injuries on the child’s neck/throat area were present. According to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Cowlay-Saunders was transported by ambulance from the scene of the vehicle crash to UPMC. While at the hospital, she made spontaneous utterances indicating that she had killed her daughter.

The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office approved charges of Criminal Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of Children with regard to the death of Cailania Faltz, and charges of Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Possessing Instruments of Crime and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with regard to the attack on Cordell Faltz.

Cowlay-Saunders was video arraigned on these charges before MDJ Frey, who committed her on no bail.