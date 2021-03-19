Williamsport mom accused of intentionally setting house on fire with 4 children inside

Williamsport, Pa. – Four children safely escaped a house fire despite their mother's alleged efforts to barricade them inside, Williamsport Police allege.

Latoya Nicole Hall, 34, of Williamsport, is accused by Officer Christopher Salisbury of "set[ting] her bedroom on fire after barricading herself and her four children in the apartment," yesterday at 1493 High St.

In the week leading up to the fire, Hall allegedly instructed her 14-year-old daughter to turn off power to the house, "believing that they were being watched," Salisbury said.

"[The child] said that during the week the defendant had barricaded the front door with a small table and had barricaded her and her sibling in their rooms with mattresses and wooden parts from the bunkbeds," Salisbury wrote.

Hall's daughter claims her mother said on Monday night that she "was going to burn the house," according to Salisbury. On Tuesday or Wednesday, Hall's daughter claims she heard Hall say, "If anyone wanted to burn my house I'll be dying with the kids."

Hall's daughter claims Hall made her little brother throw objects out of the window and "wanted them to throw the cats out of the window but instead he took them out of her room," Salisbury wrote.

"After he removed the cats the defendant became angry and kicked all the kids out of her room," Salisbury wrote.

Police claim the child then heard the smoke alarm go off and her mom came and asked for her to go to her room. The child told police that she saw smoke coming from her mother's room and saw the orange glow from the flames.

One child escaped through a bathroom window while another "was now in the hallway where the dresser was blocking the door," Salisbury wrote.

"The defendant was trying to keep her and her sibling from pushing the dresser away so they could escape the house," Salisbury said.

Eventually the children were able to push past and escape the home down the steps, police claim.

Hall was charge with four felony counts each of the following: arson- danger of death or bodily injury, criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. She's also charged with one felony count each of arson and causing catastrophe.

Hall was committed to the Lycoming County Prison yesterday after Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey denied his bail.

