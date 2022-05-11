Willamsport, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy was charged as an adult after police say he and his accomplice robbed a woman at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace sale.

Quavell D. Johnson, 15, and Donteze Dagner Morris, 22, are now facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,800 from a woman who thought she was meeting Morris to buy a car.

According to Williamsport Police Officer Ericka Heath:

Semeauey King had contacted Morris on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to buy his 2011 Dodge Avenger for $3,800 on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. The two agreed to meet at a property in the 2300 block of Dove Street in Williamsport that Morris later admitted he knew was vacant.

Morris told police he picked up "Wick" on the way because he didn't feel comfortable meeting the buyer alone. He didn't know Wick, who was later identified as Johnson, very well, he said. The two played basketball at the YMCA years ago, but Johnson was younger than him and "not from around here," Morris said.

The two met with King and another woman, who test drove the car before handing the money over to Morris. When Morris handed the money to Johnson, Johnson pulled a handgun out of his waistband and chambered a round in front of the two women. He then fled on foot with the cash.

When police arrived on scene, Morris denied any involvement with the robbery, but police noticed the vehicle was still filled with his belongings. Morris also didn't have the registration or title with him and eventually admitted he hadn't planned on transferring the car to King.

Polive later discovered Morris and Johnson lived together at Johnson's home on Boyd Street for a time. An Instagram post on Johnson's account, Wick.oss, showed Johnson holding up a large amount of cash in four photos the day after the robbery.

Johnson and Morris were each charged with felony robbery with threat of serious bodily harm. Johnson was also charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.

Preliminary hearings will be held on May 17 for Morris at 3:40 p.m. and 4 p.m. for Johnson in front of District Judge Christian Frey.

Quavell Johnson docket sheet

Donteze Morris docket sheet

