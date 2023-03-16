Williamsport, Pa. — Derek Slaughter is seeking re-election for a second term as Williamsport mayor, he announced this week.

In asking citizens to re-elect him, Slaughter highlighted improvements his administration has made in and around the city.

“I have been laser focused on resetting Williamsport’s foundation since I took office. The confidence in my administration’s efforts is highlighted by the millions of dollars in state and federal grants we have been awarded. Sixty million dollar's worth of economic development is taking place here, and new businesses are opening their doors in our city,” he said in a news release.

Over the past three years, Williamsport has made key investments in numerous areas that encourage growth, including on-track economic development, reimagined public parks, full staffing for public safety, improved utilization of the public works department, updates in reporting technology, and stabilization of the city's finances, according to the mayor.

“We have taken aggressive measures to institute the highest standards of municipal government practices and procedures,” Slaughter said.

The city completed a long-overdue financial strategic plan that called for the installation of accounting and human resources software tools that will keep city government compliant with labor laws, grant agreements, and overall budget management.

“With the new budget software in place, our use of tax dollars will become publicly viewable in real-time,” he said.

Mayor Slaughter also noted his administration’s renewed efforts in parks and recreation.

“Our parks are the anchors for our neighborhoods. Every investment in our public spaces helps us with public safety, increases neighborhood home values, and improves the overall quality of city life. Virtually every park in the city is receiving upgrades,” he said.

Slaughter said he is very pleased with the progress made during his first term.

“I will work diligently to build off of our successes while continuing to find solutions to our challenges.”

He continued, saying, “I humbly ask the citizens of Williamsport to re-elect me for four more years so we can continue this work together — because together we will keep Williamsport a place where people want to live, work, and raise their family.”

Slaughter is running unopposed for the mayor's seat in the upcoming election.

Slaughter was born in Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1999. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 2003 with a B.S. in Information Sciences and Technology with a minor in Spanish, then earned his Master of Education degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2005.

Slaughter began his term as mayor in January 2020. He resides in the city with his wife, Vanessa, a Registered Nurse Supervisor at UPMC, and their three children.

