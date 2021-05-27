Williamsport, Pa. -- Since Friday, May 22, the City of Williamsport has experienced three shooting incidents. The increase in gun violence has not gone unnoticed, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter, who released a statement to the public on Thursday asking for the community's cooperation, saying, "if you see something, say something."

Isabella Street shots fired

On May 22 at 2:09 a.m. on the 1100 block of Isabella Street, police were dispatched to investigate reported shots fired into a residence. Officers observed what appeared to be bullet holes into the side of two residences, according to a news release.

A witnesses at the scene confirmed that several shots were fired after which persons were seen fleeing the area. No one was reported to be injured after that shooting.

Contact: Agent Jeremy Brown at 570-327-7547 or jbrown@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Campbell Street shots fired

Then on Thursday, May 25 at 10:17 p.m., Williamsport Bureau of Police units were emergency dispatched to the 700 block of W. 4th St. and Campbell St. for the report of shots fired.

Multiple vehicles windows were hit, as well as a window at the Shamrock, and police canvassed the area for bullet casings.

One man, a patron inside the Shamrock, was reported to have been grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene. Another Shamrock patron reported witnessing no fights or altercations at the bar that evening. The shooter was reported to have been outside, across the street.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Contact: Officer Christopher Salisbury at 570-327-7593 or csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org

Lincoln Street, Newberry shots fired

On Wednesday, May 26 around 10:30 a.m., Williamsport Police say a man allegedly pointed a shotgun at another person at 2200 Lincoln Street in Newberry, and fired it into the ground.

After a brief standoff outside the home, Bryce Zimmerman, 20, of Williamsport was apprehended without incident.

Zimmerman was charged with two felonies: first-degree aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference and second-degree aggravated assault - attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Zimmerman was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and two first-degree misdemeanors of terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

In his written statement issued Wednesday, Mayor Slaughter said, "the recent shootings, while unsettling, do not necessarily pose a significant threat to our community at large. These shootings appear to be isolated incidents. However, the responsibility lies with each citizen to say something if you see something. We all need to work together to ensure our neighborhoods, and city as a whole, are safe.

Chief Damon Hagan, who's tenure ends on Friday with his retirement announced earlier this week, asked the public to be patient, and let law enforcement do their work.