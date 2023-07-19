Williamsport, Pa. — An infant child was launched into the street by a man as he argued with a woman, police said.

Kadeem Montez Middleton, 30, of Williamsport, threw his three-month-old child into the middle lane of Market Street Tuesday night just after 8 p.m., police said. The child, strapped into a car seat, landed facedown, according to the affidavit.

Middleton allegedly grabbed the mother of the child by the hair and threw her to the ground. She had lacerations and swelling on her body, according to the complaint.

Middleton retrieved the crying infant from the road and continued to his home near the 1100 block of Market Street, police said. When officers arrived at the backyard, Middleton put his hands behind his back, they added. Officers attempted to handcuff Middleton, who pulled away several times, according to the report.

Middleton was eventually taken into custody and charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.