Williamsport, Pa. – For his part in a 2018 robbery, a Williamsport man was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of eight and a maximum of 16 years in state prison.

Rashawn L. Logan II, 21, robbed a home in the 700 block of Wyoming Street, Williamsport, around 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2018, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Logan knocked on the door and asked to use the phone because of car problems. While the victim was focused on his phone, Logan grabbed a glass-top end table and hit him over the head with it, knocking him to the ground, police said.

A second man, Marcquel Jordan Olsen, 20, jumped on the man and repeatedly punched him in the face while Logan demanded to know where the guns were, according to police.

The man's roommate's dog then came downstairs, prompting Logan and Olsen to flee. The man suffered a broken nose and needed 18 stapes in his head, according to the report. Police tracked the pair's footprints in the snow back to a residence in the 900 block of Penn Street, where they made contact with Logan and Olsen.

Related reading: Man assaulted during attempted burglary in city

On Feb. 11, Logan pleaded guilty to conspiracy robbery and robbery to inflect serious bodily injury, burglary-person present-bodily injury, and aggravated assault, all felonies.

Logan was sentenced the same day by Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio to a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 16 years in state prison.

Olsen, Logan's co-conspirator, pleaded guilty to felony robbery to inflict serious bodily injury and related charges back in October of 2019, and was sentenced to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 15 years in state prison.

Docket sheet - Logan

Docket sheet - Olsen