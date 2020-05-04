Under three separate criminal dockets, a 31-year-old Williamsport man recently pleaded guilty to drug charges, including heroin possession with intent to deliver.

Stephen D. Moore III, of Williamsport, was sentenced to two months to five months and 21 days in county jail for one felony count of possession with intent to deliver heroin. That crime occurred on July 26, 2019, according to court records from April 29.

He received five months and 21 days credit for time served. He must also serve six months and nine days on drug court, with electronic monitoring eligibility, and four years and six months on probation, and 50 hours of community service.

Moore agreed to state prison if he fails drug court, according to the Adult Probation Office.

In a second case, Moore pleaded guilty to one count of ungraded misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and was sentenced to concurrent 12 months probation, $100 fine and 25 hours of community service. That incident occurred on Oct. 16, 2019, when Williamsport City Police Department Officer Tyson Minier said he appeared to have passed out at a bus stop.

Under the third docket, Moore pleaded guilty to one count of ungraded misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and was sentenced to concurrent 12 months probation, $100 fine, and 25 hours of community service.

