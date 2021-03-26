Williamsport, Pa. – For selling heroin to an undercover detective, a Williamsport man was sentenced to a minimum of nine months in county jail.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Ralph Claude Green, 27, to a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 24 months less one day of county confinement for one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance - first offense.

Butts handed down the sentence on March 12, the same day Green pleaded guilty.

Green received credit for time served and will be eligible for work release. He also was sentenced to a consecutive 12 months of probation for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detective Tyson Havens wrote in a May 8 affidavit that Green sold drugs at the Conoco Station on High Street at Wildwood Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on May 5.

The undercover detective reportedly called a known phone number to order the suspected heroin from a female voice, then a male voice, according to the affidavit.

Related reading: Williamsport man allegedly sold suspected heroin to undercover detective

"The female directed the detective to the Rite Aid on Market Street in the City of Williamsport," Havens wrote. "He was later directed to the Conoco Station on High St at Wildwood Blvd."

Once there, Ralph Green sold suspected heroin to the undercover detective, according to Havens.

Green was picked up in Philadelphia on Jan. 20 and transported to the Lycoming County Prison on Jan. 21.