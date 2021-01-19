Williamsport, Pa. – After failing to register as a sex offender, a Williamsport man was sentenced to 21 to 42 months confinement in a state facility.

Geoffrey N. Stuckey, 53, of Williamsport, was convicted of receipt/child pornography on Sept. 21, 2005, for a May 1, 2004 offense date. Stuckey's conviction carries a sex offender registry requirement.

Stuckey failed to register as a sex offender as required on Aug. 17, 2019, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio sentenced Stuckey to state prison time on the same day Stuckey pleaded guilty to the felony offense, Jan. 6.

Stuckey currently is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.