Williamsport, Pa. – For failing to register as a sex offender, a Williamsport man was sentenced to one to two years in state prison.

James P. Fulton, 22, of Williamsport, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months in state prison for felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts handed down the sentence on Feb. 11, the same day Fulton pleaded guilty to the felony charge.

Fulton was convicted of felony aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age on Jan. 26, 2017, for a Nov. 9, 2016, incident.

Fulton was required to register as a sex offender beginning May 8, 2017.

According to Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Laura N. Kitko, Fulton failed to register on Sept. 12, 2020.

Fulton is considered a Tier 3 offender and must register for life, according to the Pa. Code. He also must have his photo taken every 90 days.

