Williamsport, Pa. – A 29-year-old Williamsport man recently was sentenced for the felony aggravated assault of a victim less than six years old.

Ryan M. Yost, 29, of Williamsport, assaulted his five-month-old infant daughter on April 12, 2020, the Old Lycoming Township Police Department reported.

On Jan. 19, Yost was sentenced by Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts to a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 36 months in state prison.

He will not be eligible for the recidivism risk reduction incentive and received no time-served credit.

Yost must report by 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 to begin serving his sentence, court records stated.

