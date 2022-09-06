Williamsport, Pa. — A second-degree felony strangulation charge and misdemeanor charge of simple assault were dismissed as a Williamsport man pleaded guilty to harassment.

John McDonnell was accused of the assault in February of this year when a third-party witness and juvenile backed up the accuser’s story. McDonnell told officers he argued with the woman, but denied ever choking her.

McDonnell pleaded guilty to the harassment charge on Aug. 11 in front of Judge Kenneth Brown, who accepted the plea. McDonnell was sentenced to pay all costs of prosecution and a $300 fine.

Docket sheet

