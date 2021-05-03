Williamsport, Pa. – A 22-year-old man recently was charged with the 2019 sexual assault of a woman in the City of Williamsport.

In charges filed April 15, James J. Thomas, of Williamsport, is accused by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Christopher Salisbury of sexually assaulting a woman in the 1000 block of High Street on July 3, 2019.

Salisbury said that he responded to the Williamsport Hospital on July 3, 2019, where he met with a woman who reported having been sexually assaulted overnight by James Thomas.

She said she agreed to meet with Thomas for a drink on July 2, 2019, and woke up the next morning with vaginal pain, according to the complaint.

"Prior to going to bed she was wearing underwear and pants...When she awoke, she was bottomless and...she was experiencing vaginal pain," Salisbury wrote.

Neighbors reported to police hearing sounds consistent with persons having sex upstairs.

"Also, there were bruises near her wrists which were not there the day prior and would be evidence of being held down," Salisbury said.

Salisbury interviewed Thomas at the Lycoming County Prison, where he is incarcerated. Thomas reportedly waived his Miranda rights and spoke to Salisbury and Lt. Jason Bolt.

"He said that they did end up having sex that night but that it was consensual. He also related that they had hung out after this event had occurred," Salisbury wrote.

Thomas is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on April 20.

"Due to inconsistencies in their stories and because of the marks that were left on her arms which would show evidence of a struggle I believe the Sexual Assault occurred," Salisbury said.

