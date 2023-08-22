Montgomery, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree Saturday morning.

Tyjair Rayquan Barbee, of Rural Avenue, Williamsport, was headed north on Route 15 just before 8 a.m. when he skidded across the southbound lane near the former Northwood Motel, officials say.

The vehicle rolled over and crashed into a large tree, said Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Barbee was speeding at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seat belt, Kiessling added.

Barbee was partially ejected from the vehicle and died on impact from multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner said. He was extricated from the vehicle by Clinton and Washington township firefighters.

