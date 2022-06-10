Williamsport, Pa. —A man is being held on $85,000 bond after detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said he was involved in a transaction for crack.

Joshua Serrano, 33, of Williamsport allegedly sold $160 worth of the substance as investigators watched from an unknown location. It was discovered Serrano was in possession of the marked bills and more crack upon his arrest, police said.

Serrano was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Serrano is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on June 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

