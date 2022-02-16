Williamsport, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police said a man threatened to shoot people and held a six-year-old child against her will before being talked down by negotiators.

According to an affidavit, the Feb. 13, 2021 incident began just after 4 p.m. when a woman attempted to leave a trailer with her young child near the 2000 block of Zuni Lane. Anthony Richard Humphries, 30, of Williamsport allegedly threatened the woman and child with harm if they attempted to leave the residence.

Police said a witness who spoke with the woman by phone described the sound of a firearm being racked in the background. Humphries, who witnesses said had been using cocaine and alcohol over the course of several days, allegedly told the woman he was going to start shooting.

Authorities responded to the situation and spoke with Humphries for nearly an hour in an attempt to resolve the incident peacefully. After Humphries surrendered, police offices said they located the child, who was unharmed, inside the residence.

According to the report, authorities discovered several items of drug paraphernalia within reach of the child. Despite a search of the house, authorities said they could not locate a firearm.

Humphries was charged with two felonies in second-degree endangering the welfare of children and third-degree terroristic threats causing evacuation of a building. He was also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person.

After being arraigned by Judge William Solomon, Humphries was transported to the Lycoming County Prison and held on $50,000 monetary bond.

