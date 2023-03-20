Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was found guilty on 189 counts of child pornography by a 12-person jury last week after a one-day trial at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Troy Allen Lawson left his iPhone 11 Pro inside a delivery truck with his passenger in December of 2021. The passenger, who testified at Friday’s trial, discovered pictures of children in bathing suits and a search history for various photographs of young children posing naked or being sexually exploited.

The almost 200 images were discovered on Lawson's phone inside a folder that contained pictures of his family. The photographs ranged from nude pictures of children, photographs taken without them knowing while in bathing suits, and various nude photographs that contained simulated sexual acts.

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler explained how it was going to be a tough day for the jury in her opening address to the courtroom. Despite the uneasiness of having to show explicit photographs to the courtroom, Beucler addressed the necessity to answer the questions: Is it child pornography? Are the children underage? Both were proven as a guilty verdict to all 189 counts came back just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The witness, who took screenshots of the 44-year-old Lawson’s search history, went to Williamsport police on Dec. 6 of 2021, turning over the screenshots to Officer Damon Cole.

Cole testified at the trial to receiving the images and applying for a search warrant to seize the phone. Cole took the phone from Lawson on Dec. 7. While in the process of securing the phone, Lawson told Cole, “There are screenshots of young girls in bikinis on there. I have nothing to hide.”

Officer Addison Gingrich also testified at the trial, explaining the process of extracting the date from Lawson’s cell phone. Investigators initially applied for a search warrant that only covered 24 hours. Gingrich said he discovered a Russian data-sharing site that contained several images of young children. After alerting Cole of the discovery, a second search warrant was applied for that covered data extraction of the entire phone.

Going back years, investigators located more than 50 additional images of child pornography, Gingrich said.

“There are dozens of other photographs that simply zoom in on the underwear covering the crotch area of young female children, many of them under the age of three and completely unaware that a camera is pointed at them,” Cole said.

Lawson, who was released on $150,000 unsecured bail, will remain in custody at the Lycoming County Prison until sentencing. Child pornography is a second-degree felony.

Lawson will be evaluated by the Sexual Offender Board. Judge Ryan Tira set sentencing out 120 days with anticipation that it could be heard sooner, according to Beucler.

Docket sheet

