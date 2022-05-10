Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old man is facing hundred of felony charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Jahreese Markeith Strickland was 23 at the time he began dating a 15-year-old girl, according to Officer Benjamin Hitesman of the Williamsport Police Department. The teen told police Strickland reportedly knew her age when they began the relationship.

The girl contacted police in April and told them she had been in a relationship with Strickland since April of 2020, arrest papers say. Before she turned 16 in August of that year, the two had sexual intercourse at least 25 times a month, she reportedly told police. The contact took place in Williamsport, in Philadelphia, and while the two were out of state on vacation, charges say.

Strickland also allegedly took videos of the two having sexual intercourse and took naked photos of the juvenile, police say.

Strickland was charged with 100 felony counts of statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, 50 counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, 100 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, and three felony counts of videotaping and photographing a sexual act.

Docket sheet

