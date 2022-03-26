Williamsport, Pa. — A man who took a plea deal in a 2019 robbery that left a Dunkin’ Donuts employee dead said he was “bullied” into accepting the deal.

Noah Stroup, 26, of Williamsport, made the claim in a handwritten letter sent to the Lycoming County Clerk of Courts recently. Stroup pleaded guilty to a single first-degree felony on March 9. Six charges, two of which involved homicide, were dismissed.

In August 2019, Stroup testified during a preliminary hearing for an armed robbery at the Nittany Minit Mart on Third St. in Loyalsock Township on July 28, 2019, and a robbery of a Uni-Mart on West Fourth St. in Williamsport that resulted in the shooting death of Rhonda McPeak on Aug. 4, 2019.

Stroup confessed to his role in both crimes and implicated I-Keem Damont Fogan, 24, of Williamsport as the shooter at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth St. the night of August 4.

Stroup’s testimony, DNA evidence on clothes Fogan wore, and surveillance video of the incident helped convict Fogan. After more than three hours of deliberations by a jury, Fogan was convicted of life in prison for the homicide.

Court records show Stroup’s next court appearance for the case was a Dec. 12 pre-trial conference. He pleaded guilty on March 9 to a single first-degree felony charge of conspiring to commit robbery and inflict serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Several charges were dismissed, including criminal homicide and attempted homicide, along with multiple felonies that included two counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, records show.

Stroup sent a letter to the Lycoming County Clerk of Courts last week stating he was “bullied” and provided “ineffective” counsel to take the plea deal.

Stroup, who is incarcerated at the Montour County Prison, will appear on April 11 for a pre-trial conference.

