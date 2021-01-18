Williamsport, Pa. – A 25-year-old Williamsport man is charged with statutory sexual assault after allegedly impregnating a juvenile, the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office reported.

Tyree Hakim Holly is accused of sexual assaulting a 15-year-old female between October and December 2020 in Lycoming County, Detective Loretta A. Clark wrote in a Jan. 13 criminal complaint.

In the course of the investigation, the juvenile, who is not from Lycoming County, told Clark that she first met Holly at the Sunoco in Montgomery in September 2020.

After not seeing Holly for awhile, the victim told Clark that on Nov. 14 Holly paid for her and another juvenile female to travel via Uber to his hotel room at Town Place and Suites, 10 West Church St., Williamsport.

"Holly engaged in sexual intercourse numerous times with the victim," Clark wrote.

On Dec. 2, the juvenile's father reported to Williamsport Bureau of Police Lt. Jason Bolt that his daughter told him she'd become pregnant by Holly, and that Holly was going to help take care of the baby.

Holly allegedly admitted to the juvenile's mother via phone that he'd had sexual intercourse with her daughter and "further stated to her if the police are needed that he understood," Clark said.

Text messages between Holly and the juvenile's mother on Nov. 29 show "Holly listing items he would purchase for the baby and informed her he would give her $500.00 to help with expenses," Clark wrote.

On Dec. 28, Holly allegedly contacted the juvenile "and threatened to 'shoot her' and 'steal the baby'," according to the criminal complaint.

Holly is charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, endangering welfare of children, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He's also charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Holly absconded from probation supervision and his whereabouts were unknown when Clark filed the criminal complaint on Jan. 13.

Holly was subsequently located and arraigned by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Jan. 14.

Holly remains incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by Biichle, court records show.

