Old Lycoming, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police responded to a 911 call after a man took a woman’s bag and threatened her with a knife.

Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport went to the accuser’s home and demanded her bag, according to a release from Old Lycoming Police. When she refused, Hairston allegedly took the bag away from her.

A passerby witnessed the mid-afternoon robbery near the 2300 block of Lycoming Creek Road and grabbed the bag away from Hairston, police said.

He was found a short time later near Heshbon Road and taken into custody without issue. No knife was recovered, according to Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Nathan Deremer.

Hairston had been told by the landlord to stay off the property, according to a release from Deremer.

Hairston was incarcerated on $25,000 monetary bail after being charged with third-degree felony robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.

Docket sheet

