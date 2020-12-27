Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Police allege that a hallucinating man groped a female police officer in the back of an ambulance, according to Lycoming County Court records.

Darrell E. Carter Jr., 25, of Rural Avenue, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, and one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure, simple assault, open lewdness, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Officer Thaddaeus Trafford said that Carter grabbed his colleague in the groin area while in the back of an ambulance around 8:51 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Trafford said police were dispatched to Carter's home in the 300 block of Rural Avenue for the report of a male with an altered mental status.

Cater's mother told police she believed her son "took something" and was hallucinating for the past half hour, according to Trafford.

"I observed Carter uttering phrases that made little to no sense," Trafford wrote. Carter said he believed he was the 'black Jesus' and that angels were performing oral sex on him.

"From my experience, Carter displayed signs of using PCP and admitted that he's 'so wetted right now," Trafford wrote.

According to the criminal complaint, Cater entered the ambulance and allegedly began groping himself.

"Carter was told several times to pull his pants up but he refused," Trafford wrote. "Carter then turned to [the female officer] and I witnessed him grab her in the area of her groin, knowingly it could've caused serious bodily injury."

Trafford claims that Carter refused to submit to handcuffing and that it took two police officers and an EMT to overcome his resistance.

Carter is scheduled for a formal arraignment before Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts on Dec. 28.

Docket sheet