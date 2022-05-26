Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged after an investigation into accusations of indecent assault made in 2021.

Troy Bennett Bailey, 55, allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old relative several times, according to a police affidavit.

Police said Bailey allegedly demanded the accuser to touch him and showed pornographic movies. Bailey exposed himself to the accuser and told them to rub his genitals approximately four times throughout 2019, police said.

According to the affidavit, Bailey was 53 years old at the time of the incidents.

Bailey was charged with four third-degree felonies that included indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, disseminate explicit material to minors, corruptions of minors, and four counts of unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with four counts of first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on May 31 for a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey.

He is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

