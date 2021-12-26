Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was forced into her home near the 600 block of Cherry Street and made to perform oral sex on a man against her will.

Tone Arnez Williams, 25, of Williamsport was charged with four counts of second-degree felony sexual assault along with a count of third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Williamsport Bureau of Police officer Addison Gingrich said the incident took place on Dec. 18 and lasted into the morning of Dec. 19.

Williams allegedly slapped the woman in the face several times after he forced his finger down her throat. Officers said Williams was later found at his apartment located near the 400 block of High Street in Williamsport.

Williams, who was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats in Nov., was denied bail by Judge Aaron Biichle, who will oversee a preliminary hearing on Dec. 30. Williams, who was also charged with four second-degree misdemeanors, is being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet