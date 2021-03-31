Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Police recently filed a felony strangulation charge against a 37-year-old city man.

Douglas L. Paulhamus, 37, of Williamsport, is accused by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Cole of strangling a woman in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue, around 5:49 p.m. on March 22.

The incident began as a 911 hang-up call, police said.

"Dispatch could hear a woman crying in the background," Cole wrote.

At the scene Cole said he made contact with a crying and extremely emotional woman who reported that Paulhamus smacked a cigarette out of her mouth during an argument.

"As [the woman] turned to get the cigarette, Paulhamus reportedly placed her in a rear naked choke hold," Cole wrote. "[The woman's] vision began to diminish and she began seeing stars from lack of oxygen and blood to her brain."

Paulhamus was charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.