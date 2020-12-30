Williamsport, Pa. – A 34-year-old Williamsport man was charged with felony aggravated assault after state police claim he tried to bite a trooper.

Anthony J. Whitcraft is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Nathan Birth said the incidents ocurred in the UPMC ER parking lot, 700 High Street, around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Northway Road Extension and Poco Farm Road in Loyalsock Township around 6:26 a.m. on Dec. 6.

According to police, Whitcraft was under the influence of alcohol and had caused a single-vehicle crash.

When Trooper Jacob Sukal attempted to place Whitcraft into custody, he allegedly began passively resisting.

Troopers Brian Moore and Robert Jacobs assisted Sukal by carrying Whitcraft to the hood of a patrol vehicle, according to the complaint.

"Once in this position the Defendant began to kick Tpr. Sukal with his right heel in Trp. Sukal's knee and groin area," Birth wrote.

Later, after they'd secured Whitcraft in the back of a patrol car, he allegedly unstrapped his seatbelt and later allegedly tried to bite Sukal's fingers as the officer tried to secure him again.

Officers transported Whitcraft to UPMC hospital for a blood draw.

"During the time in the hospital while Tpr. Sukal was filling out paper work for the blood draw, the Defendant made multiple statements to Tpr. Sukal advising he would find him outside o work 'at like Target or some place' and would sho Tpr. Sukal how weak he was," Birth wrote.

Whitcraft allegedly made other threatening statements, including threatening to spit bodily fluids on the trooper, Birth said.