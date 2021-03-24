Williamsport, Pa. – Approximately 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash recently was seized from a Williamsport home, Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit Detective Tyson Havens reported.

Havens said he obtained and executed a search warrant for the home of Wayne L. Brewer, 40, in the 1100 block of Isabella Street, on Jan. 28.

Havens claims that Brewer sold $180 worth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Williamsport the day before. That transaction reportedly was arranged via telephone.

According to Havens, the following items were recovered from Brewer's bedroom when the warrant was executed:

Approximately 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged in various increments

Two digital scales

A hand-written owe sheet

Approximately 146 grams of marijuana in various packaging

Unused medical marijuana packaging material

$1,271 plus the $180 buy money

Various plastic magnetized cases for transporting illegal substances

"BREWER provided a post Miranda videotaped confession on the same date," Havens said.

Brewer is charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – marijuana, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Brewer is scheduled for a formal arraignment between Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on April 5.

