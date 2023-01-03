Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly cut a woman’s throat with a serrated knife after sexually assaulting her and smashing her head through a glass window.

Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of attempting to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2.

The victim told police she went to the home on the 900 block of Memorial Avenue to "chill" with Robinson, who she told police was her friend with whom she had a previous sexual relationship.

At one point while they were talking, Robinson put a knife in his pocket, the victim told police.

While sitting together on a futon, Robinson allegedly removed the woman's sweatpants and attempted to rape her. He then reached around her and "sliced her throat with a knife," according to the police affidavit.

She described a struggle with Robinson, who she said was "very strong." Yelling, and trying to get away, she told police he smashed her head through the window, shattering glass. He "used items on the floor to hit her across the head and at one point put her in a choke hold in an effort to strangle her," according to the affidavit.

The victim told police she begged with Robinson for her life. Robinson allegedly told her, "I have to because you're going to tell my baby mom."

She was able to break away from Robinson and run to the front door. Neighbors on the next-door porch were alerted when the victim came running out.

She was sitting outside the residence on a curb when police arrived. Her throat was bleeding from being cut, according to the affidavit.

Police said Robinson returned to the scene as they spoke with the victim.

Robinson was charged with six felony offenses that included criminal attempted homicide on Monday during a preliminary arraignment.

Other charges included first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, rape, sexual assault, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Judge Gary Whiteman denied Robinson bail during a Monday preliminary arraignment. Robinson is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10.

Docket sheet

