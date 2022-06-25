Williamsport, Pa. — A man is in the hospital with a broken back after state police said a man intentionally struck him with a vehicle in early May.

Gregory Allen Emerick, 28, of Williamsport intentionally turned his vehicle into the person and struck them near the area of Pinecrest Drive in Eldred Township, according to charges. A dash cam on Emerick’s vehicle was viewed by police, who said the accuser sustained injuries to their left arm and hand, right knee, and right foot, along with a broken back and knee.

“This dash camera did record during this incident and in the footage, it was clear the defendant accelerated his vehicle and turned purposefully toward the (accuser) intentionally striking them at a rate of speed at which serious injury was immanent,” wrote Trooper Nickolaus Marple, who investigated the incident for PSP Montoursville.

No bail was listed for Emerick who was charged with criminal attempt at homicide, third-degree felony accidents involving death, and third-degree misdemeanor accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property. Emerick will appear on June 27 for a preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman.

