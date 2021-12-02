Williamsport, Pa. -- After being served with a Protection from Abuse order, Daniel Justin Miller Sr., 47, responded by kicking in the door of a 2326 Linn St. residence, according to a release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Miller is accused of threatening to kill several occupants who were in the residence on Dec. 2 at approximately 12:30 p.m. before allegedly strangling and beating the victim until she became unconscious.

According to police, officers were able to quickly respond to the scene and intervene while Miller was assaulting the victim.

The victim was emergency transported to UPMC and placed in critical care for severe injuries, the release said.

Miller was charged with criminal attempt homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and related offenses.

He was later arranged by MDJ Jerry Lepley on the above charges and placed in Lycoming County Prison without bail.