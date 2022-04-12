Williamsport, Pa. — A juvenile told Williamsport Police said he saw a “very young-looking female” on a 53-year-old man's phone.

An investigation into the phone of Troy Allan Lawson, Williamsport, led to the execution of a search warrant. During that search, officers allegedly found numerous images of prepubescent female children.

According to the Williamsport Police news release, the images were considered child pornography.

Lawson allegedly told officers, "There are screenshots of young girls in bikinis on there. I have nothing to hide," when police requested his phone.

During an initial inspection of the phone, authorities said they located numerous images of children that ranged from pre-teen to toddler. The investigating officer filed for a second search warrant on April 4 due to the number of images located on the phone.

Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office did a deeper inspection of the phone, allegedly discovering several more images that depicted young children.

"Forensic review will continue as the number of child pornography does exceed the 50 counts," wrote Detective Calvin Irvin.

Lawson was charged with 50 counts of third-degree felony child pornography on April 11 during a preliminary arraignment. Judge Gary Whiteman ordered Lawson held on $50,000 bail.

Court records show Lawson will appear before Judge Christian Frey on April 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.