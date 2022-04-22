Williamsport, Pa. — When confronted with accusations of sexually assaulting a six-year-old child, state police troopers said a 20-year-old man told them the minor had actually been the aggressor.

According to Trooper Josiah Reiner, it wasn’t long before Cody Allen Ruhl asked to speak with authorities alone. Once alone with troopers, Ruhl allegedly admitted he had made a mistake.

A voice in his mind told him to touch the child, Ruhl told authorities. According to the report, Ruhl said he assault the child many times.

“Ruhl indicated it was at least ten times,” Reiner wrote.

Reiner indicated that Ruhl allegedly knew he had done something wrong when questioned about the accuser. After telling officers the child had assaulted him, Ruhl said he felt uncomfortable speaking in front of an in-home caretaker at the residence.

Once alone with authorities, Ruhl opened up and told investigators he made the accuser perform oral sex a lot of times. Ruhl allegedly admitted he also performed oral sex on the child at least twice.

Ruhl was charged with 10 counts each of first-degree felony rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, third-degree indecent assault of a person less than 13, and first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault. Ruhl was also charged with a count each of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and third-degree corruption of minors.

Judge Gary White ordered Ruhl held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 bond as he awaits a June 6 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

