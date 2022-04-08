Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was surprised to find investigators with the Attorney General’s Office standing on her front porch last week, asking about child pornography.

An investigation into reports of sexually explicit images of children being downloaded to a computer led to the woman’s home. After questioning residents, investigators received and executed a search warrant at a residence near the 900 block of Second Street in Williamsport.

According to an affidavit, Samuel Charles Francis, 21, of Williamsport was questioned about the images. Initially, investigators said Francis cooperated, but requested an attorney after being asked directly about downloading the images.

Investigators said they opened an investigation into an email address linked to Francis after it was reported for allegedly downloading three images of child pornography on March 25. According to the affidavit, authorities were able to match an IP address used to download the material with an address in South Williamsport.

After surveillance was conducted on the home, authorities executed a search warrant and discovered one of the residents had moved to the Second Street address. Authorities said Francis admitted to previously living at the South Williamsport residence, but moving out in January of this year.

According to investigators, a search of a computer and cell phone that belonged to Francis turned up more images of child pornography. Authorities said seven images were located on the computer and “at least” 28 images were located on his cell phone.

Francis was held on $150,000 bond after being charged with 27 counts of second-degree felony child pornography, eight counts of third-degree child pornography, and one count of third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

