Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police responded to a theft report at the Family Dollar on Washington Blvd. on Jan. 17, later catching up with a man described as the thief.

Police stopped Sean Laronn Todd, 48, of Williamsport near the 1000 block of W 4th Street, allegedly finding two sets of bed sets that were reported stolen inside his backpack.

“Upon detaining Todd, he admitted he had taken the bed set,” wrote officer Andrew Stevens.

The bed sets were valued at $53.

Police said a search of Todd’s criminal history showed it was the 21st time he was charged with crimes involving theft.

Todd was released from the Lycoming County Prison on Jan. 17 after he posted $15,000 unsecured bail. Todd will appear before Judge Christian Fry on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

