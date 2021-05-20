Jersey Shore, Pa. – A Williamsport man's DUIs prevented him from legally purchasing a firearm, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department reported.

In May 10 charges, Sergeant Brian Fioretti said that Jeffrey A. Vartenisian, 54, tried to purchase a firearm from National Sporting Goods in Jersey Shore on June 27.

Fioretti said Vartenisian filled out a firearms transaction record and answered "no" when he should've answered "yes" to one question:

"Have you ever been convicted in any court for a felony, or other crime, for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence, including probation?"

In 2006 Jeffrey pleaded guilty to DUI - alcohol or controlled substance, which caused his application to be denied, Fioretti said.

"In the report it states that Jeffrey did not file a challenge for this denial. The report also listed that Jeffrey was denied a firearm/license to carry on 06/22/2020 from the Lycoming County Sheriff's office," Fioretti said.

Vartenisian did challenge the Sheriff's Office's denial.

The affidavit states that Vartenisian was sent correspondence advising that the denial was upheld but does not indicate if mail was sent via certified means.

"I contacted the Lycoming County Sheriff's office and was advised that Jeffrey would have known on 06/22/2020 that he was denied the LTC," Fioretti said.

Vartenisian is charged with one felony of sale or transfer or firearms, and one misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley set Vartenisian's bail at $7,500 unsecured.

