Williamsport, Pa. — A 29-year-old man was arrested after someone posed as a 15-year-old female online and arranged a meeting with him, Williamsport police said.

George Raymond Zamorski admitted to police he believed the person he arranged to meet at the Dollar General in Williamsport on Aug. 13 was in fact a minor. The Williamsport resident allegedly asked the “child” if she would perform oral sex.

Officer Thad Trafford said he was contacted by a man who said he was livestreaming Zamorski at the Dollar General along Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. When he arrived on scene, Trafford spoke with the caller, who showed him a picture Zamorski had sent to him.

Trafford said Zamorski was wearing the same clothes from the picture when he detained him at the Dollar General.

“Zamorski acknowledged that he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old and also admitted that it was him texting on the Skout App and asked the alleged 15-year-old to perform oral sex,” Trafford wrote.

Zamorski was charged with felony criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and permitting a child to engage with a photographed or videotaped sex act, along with felony criminal use of a cell phone and criminal attempt to corrupt a minor.

Judge Denise Deiter set Zamorski’s bail at $99,000 during arraignment. Zamorski was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after he failed to post the amount.

Court records show Zamorksi completed a preliminary hearing with Judge Ryan Tira in Aug. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a formal arraignment on Sept. 12.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.