Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police Officers radioed other units on June 24 just before midnight and told them to place a man under arrest.

The officers had just spoke with three people who accused Eugene Caudell, 50, of pointing a rifle at them. Caudell was taken into custody at his residence near the 600 block of Penn Street.

Officer Nathan Kendall wrote in an affidavit that several witnesses said Caudell pointed the rifle at a person as they attempted to leave the residence. Caudell allegedly told the person “I bet you ain’t coming back,” as they ran from the home.

After being taken into custody, Caudell was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment. Caudell was detained to the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

A Preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for July 21.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.