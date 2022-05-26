Philadelphia, Pa. —A 22-year-old Williamsport resident was located inside a Philadelphia apartment along with a man wanted for homicide in Northumberland County.

U.S. Marshals said they arrived at an apartment near the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue just after 2 p.m. on May 23 to find Daimeer Clark inside. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Clark was wanted on related firearms charges at the time of his arrest and was returned to Lycoming County.

Authorities also located Ajani Uhuru, 23, of Northumberland inside the apartment, who was wanted in connection with a homicide that was committed on May 20. Uhuru refused to surrender and had to be talked down after a nearly hour-long standoff with U.S. Marshals.

Clark is wanted for an April 3 incident in which police officers said he fired several shots near a bar on Market Street in Williamsport. Clark allegedly left the bar and returned a short time later with a noticeable bulge in his waistband.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, authorities viewed surveillance video of the night in question. They said Clark could be seen as he held a gun and fired ten rounds in the direction of two men.

Troopers said Clark was viewed as he ran west from the area after firing the shots. A person was struck in the buttock during the altercation and required medical attention.

Clark was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon this week. Clark was charged with discharge of a firearm into occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. Both are third-degree felonies.

Clark, who will appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 2, was also charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, disorderly conduct, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.