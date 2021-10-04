Derenzis_mugshot_2021.jpg

Maxwell Joseph Derenzis, 26 

 Old Lycoming Twp. Police

Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. -- On Saturday, October 02, 2021 officers from Old Lycoming Twp Police Department arrested 26 year old Maxwell J. Drenzis for unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses.

Police said Derenzis used the social media platform SnapChat to communicate with a juvenile from Old Lycoming Township. He allegedly sent unsolicited photographs of himself naked to the victim, knowing the victim was a minor.

Derenzis was subsequently arraigned in front of District Magistrate Kemp and

committed to Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail, according to police.

Court records show he faces a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon on Oct. 13.

