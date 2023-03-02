Williamsport, Pa. — A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide for a shooting that took place in October of 2020 in Williamsport.

The night of Oct. 5, 2020, a juvenile answered the door at a home on the 600 block of Campbell Street just after midnight. Semaj Mozee, 18, was just behind her. He pushed her out of the way, and then slammed the door shut, but was struck by gunfire.

On Wednesday, Seneca Martin Mitchell, 22, of Williamsport, was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide, investigators with Williamsport Bureau of Police said.

Mitchell, who authorities said has ties to the 400 gang in Williamsport, was identified by tattoos, skin color, eyes, and mannerisms, according to investigators.

Related reading:

Mitchell and Mozee were allegedly once friends, police said.

The juvenile, who was standing near the door moments before the shooting, described Mitchell to authorities.

“[Witnesses] recognized Mitchell by his eyes and tattoos,” investigators wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Mitchell was allegedly standing in front of the door with a gun in his right hand, according to the affidavit. Mozee pushed the juvenile out of the way, slamming the door before Mitchell allegedly fired two shots which penetrated the door.

“[Juvenile] stated that she heard gunshots from the stairway and observed Mozee fall,” investigators wrote.

Speaking with a relative of the victim, investigators learned of a falling out between Mitchell and Mozee over an old acquaintance.

“[Witness] stated that Mozee was hanging out with [name redacted] causing Mitchell, [names redacted], and the rest of the ‘400 gang’ to consider the victim as their enemy or an ‘op’ (opposition),” investigators said.

The victim had allegedly been involved in a day-long Instagram feud with the group, according to a witness. Mitchell allegedly issued a threat, saying, “it’s up for your family,” to a relative, police said.

“[Witness] took this to believe that Mitchell was going to do harm to his family,” agents said.

Mitchell allegedly made several threats toward Mozee and a witness, saying their home was surrounded. At one point, a member of the house went outside and saw Mitchell with an unidentified male driving north on Campbell Street in a black SUV, according to the affidavit.

On the night of the shooting, a witness said he saw the SUV parked on Waltz Place. The lights were turned off when the witness ran by the vehicle, according to officers.

“[Witness] believed this to be suspicious,” agents said.

The witness received a call from someone at the home saying “they had shot at the house,” according to police. Arriving at the Campbell Street address, the witness said he discovered Mozee in a bathroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Agents also spoke with a confidential informant, who they deemed “credible based on information received,” according to the affidavit. Mozee had allegedly contacted him, saying he “needed backup” over an Instagram argument with Mitchell and several other men, police said.

The informant told police he was on his way to deliver a .38 revolver when he saw three men running south on Campbell away from the victim’s home. Mitchell, who was wearing a ski mask at the time, was identified by his skin color, tattoos, eyes, and general mannerisms, according to the affidavit.

His observations and recognition of Mitchell as one of three men running down the street were “immediate and did not require further thought,” the informant told police.

“The CI further described Mitchell as wearing a dark mask, all-black clothing, and green Balenciaga brand sneakers,” investigators said. "The CI states he had seen Mitchell wearing the green Balenciaga sneakers on social media posts.”

An autopsy ruled Mozee died as a result of a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

Mitchell is facing the following charges: criminal homicide, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. All are graded as first-degree felonies.

Other charges include aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury, attempts to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, burglary, criminal attempt at aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon, according to court records.

Judge William Solomon denied bail for Mitchell on March 1 during a preliminary arraignment on the charges. He is currently incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison awaiting a March 9 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, no further information will be released regarding other suspects or alleged accomplices to Mitchell, police said.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.