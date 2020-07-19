A Williamsport man allegedly sold cocaine and ecstasy pills to a confidential informant, Lycoming County Court records show.

County Detective Sarah A. Edkin said Marquise T. Benjamin, 21, of West Edwin St., sold drugs to a confidential informant (CI) between May 10 and June 24.

Benjamin is being held in Lycoming County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christian D. Frey on July 21.

Multiple controlled purchases were arranged through Benjamin's Facebook account, "Quise Yola," according to Edkin. Benjamin allegedly used his Quise Yola Facebook Messenger account to arrange to communicate with the CI.

Between May 10 and 20, Benjamin allegedly met the CI at the Hepburn Plaza and exchanged suspected cocaine for $80 in prerecorded police funds, Edkin wrote.

During that same time period, Benjamin allegedly sold suspected MDMA pills (also known as ecstasy) to a CI in exchange for $75 in prerecorded police funds, according to Edkin.

The alleged sale took place at Benjamin's apartment in the 700 block of West Edwin Street, Edkin wrote.

In late June, Benjamin allegedly sold $160 worth of suspected cocaine to a confidential informant, again from his West Edwin Street home, according to the affidavit.

A search of Benjamin's property on June 24 yielded the following, according to Edkin:

One baggie of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 1.33 grams

One baggie of suspected cocaine, approximately 10.14 grams

Two packages of suspected marijuana, approximately 20.64 grams total

Seven suspected MDMA pills

28 suspected 30 mg Percocet pills

One white waxine bag containing suspected heroin

Benjamin was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on June 24, in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Christian D. Frey.

He's being held on the following charges:

Three ungraded felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance

Three third degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility

Five ungraded felony counts of conspiracy possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Benjamin is accused of conspiring with Totiyana R. Smith, 21, of Williamsport.

Smith is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Frey on five felony counts of conspiracy possession with intent to deliver drugs, court records show.

Docket sheet