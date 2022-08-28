drug bust 2020.jpg
Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they used a confidential informant to buy 10 bags of fentanyl last month  in Williamsport.

After contacting Bilal Rogers on his cell phone, detectives said an informant met Rogers near Cemetery Street and Memorial Avenue on July 12. Once at the meeting spot, the 35-year-old Rogers exchanged 10 bags of the substance for $100 provided by investigators, according to an affidavit filed in Aug.  

Rogers was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 following a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey. He will appear again on Sept. 12 for a formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira.

